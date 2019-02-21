Local Matters

February 21, 2019 - 8:34am

Pavilion girls advance in Class C3 sectionals

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Pavilion.

karlee_zinkievich_3.jpg

Number 8 seed Pavilion knocked off #9 seed Dundee on Wednesday night at home in a Class 3 Section V playoff game, 36-31, in girls basketball.

For the Golden Gophers, Lindsay Lowe cored nine points, Aprile Beehler and Bri Hirsman each scored eight points, Lauren Kingsley scored seven, and Karlee Zinkievich scored four.

For Dundee, Mckenzie Strait scored 11 points and Megan Sutherland scored 10.

Pavilion is now 10-11 on the season and plays #1 seed South Seneca (18-1) on Saturday at South Seneca at 2 p.m.

In other girls basketball action Wednesday:

  • Pembroke, 68, Bloomfield 56
  • Alexander 72, Rochester Academy, 49

Tomorrow's games:

  • Batavia vs. Livonia, 7 p.m. at Batavia HS
  • Notre Dame vs. PalMac, 7 p.m., at PalMac

Top photo: Karlee Zinkievich

Photos by Ryan Paddock.

lauren_kingsley_20.jpg

 Lauren Kingsley

aprile_beehler_4.jpg

Aprile Beehler

jordan_barrett_15.jpg

Jordan Barrett

Upcoming

more

