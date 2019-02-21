Pavilion girls advance in Class C3 sectionals

Number 8 seed Pavilion knocked off #9 seed Dundee on Wednesday night at home in a Class 3 Section V playoff game, 36-31, in girls basketball.

For the Golden Gophers, Lindsay Lowe cored nine points, Aprile Beehler and Bri Hirsman each scored eight points, Lauren Kingsley scored seven, and Karlee Zinkievich scored four.

For Dundee, Mckenzie Strait scored 11 points and Megan Sutherland scored 10.

Pavilion is now 10-11 on the season and plays #1 seed South Seneca (18-1) on Saturday at South Seneca at 2 p.m.

In other girls basketball action Wednesday:

Pembroke, 68, Bloomfield 56

Alexander 72, Rochester Academy, 49

Tomorrow's games:

Batavia vs. Livonia, 7 p.m. at Batavia HS

Notre Dame vs. PalMac, 7 p.m., at PalMac

Top photo: Karlee Zinkievich

Photos by Ryan Paddock.

Lauren Kingsley

Aprile Beehler

Jordan Barrett