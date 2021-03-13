Pavilion loses championship game to York 57-49

Video Sponsor

Pavilion's undefeated season came to a disappointing end Friday night in the Class C2 Section V championship game as York took home the trophy with a 57-49 win.

The game was a battle with Pavilion taking an early lead, falling behind, and regaining the lead before the end of the second half. But the Lady Gophers lost that lead early in the second half and never regained it.

Karlee Zinkievich scored 17 points and Lauren Kingsley scored 16. Emily Kingsley scored six and Shea Amberger scored six.