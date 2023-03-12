Pavilion loses close Far West Regional to Randolph

Pavilion's 42-40 loss came down to the closing minute of play against Randolph in the Class C Far West Regional Championship game at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Karlee Zinkievich hit a three-pointer with 40 seconds left in the game to tie the score at 40-40.

The Girls Basketball title game on Saturday, which determined which Class C team would advance to the state semifinal game, was decided on a two-point basket by the Cardinals with 12.3 seconds left.

The Batavian did not receive statistics for the game.

Photos by Debra Reilly.