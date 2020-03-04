Pavilion wins shot at sectional title, beating Arkport Canaseraga 52-40

Pavilion, starting out as a seventh seed in the Class D1 Section V girls basketball tournament, will get a shot at the title Saturday against #1 seed Fillmore after beating Arkport 52-40.

While the Lady Gophers hung tight in the first half, ending the first 16 minutes of play with a one-point lead, 25-24, extra ball pressure in the second half and timely shooting helped the team run away with the game.

Karlee Zinkievich scored 16 points, Lauren Kingsley, 15, Emily Kingsley, 12, and Lindsay Lowe, nine.

For Arkport, Victoria McDaniel scored 18 points.

The championship game will be played at 8 p.m., Saturday, at Letchworth.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

