Paving work planned for Columbia, Seneca, and Miller avenues in Batavia

Press release:

All motorists please be aware that Columbia Avenue, Seneca Avenue, and Miller Avenue will experience traffic delays on Tuesday, June 21st and Friday, June 24th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a two-course paving operation.

While work is being performed in this area, the roadway will be closed to all through traffic. Local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.

This is weather-dependent work; if work is postponed it shall progress to the next workday.

Please contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 Option 1 if there are any questions.

Thank you for your cooperation.