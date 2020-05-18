Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 18, 2020 - 11:52am

Pedestrian reportedly hit by car in Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, bergen.

bergenpedfatal2020.jpg

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car on Townline Road west of South Lake Road, Bergen.

Bergen fire and ambulance dispatched.  

Dispatchers checking the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:54 a.m.: The driver may also be injured. Second ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:59 a.m.: Byron fire's rescue and ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:01 p.m.: Fire police requested to shut down traffic at Route 19 and Buffalo Street.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.: Trooper James O'Callahan, public information officer for the State Police, confirms that NYSP is investigating a fatal car/pedestrian accident in Bergen. No further information is being released at this time.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m.: Bergen assignment back in service. The road is reopened.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

bergenpedfatal20202.jpg

bergenpedfatal20203.jpg

bergenpedfatal20204.jpg

Calendar

May 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button