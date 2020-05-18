Pedestrian reportedly hit by car in Bergen

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car on Townline Road west of South Lake Road, Bergen.

Bergen fire and ambulance dispatched.

Dispatchers checking the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:54 a.m.: The driver may also be injured. Second ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:59 a.m.: Byron fire's rescue and ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:01 p.m.: Fire police requested to shut down traffic at Route 19 and Buffalo Street.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.: Trooper James O'Callahan, public information officer for the State Police, confirms that NYSP is investigating a fatal car/pedestrian accident in Bergen. No further information is being released at this time.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m.: Bergen assignment back in service. The road is reopened.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.