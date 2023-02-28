Pembroke boys win spot in sectional finals

The Pembroke Dragons will play for a Class C2 Section V title at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Friday after beating Bolivar-Richburg on Monday, 61-39.

Scoring:

Cayden Pfalzer, 21 points

Tyson Totten, 14 points

Chase Guzdek, 9 points 11 rebounds

Avery Ferreira, 8 points

Jon Suro, 5 assists

"Bolivar-Richburg went into half up by one, then we used a great defensive second half holding them to just nine points to pull ahead," said Coach Matthew Shay. "I was really pleased with how we responded to adversity and stepped it up defensively in the second half."

Photos by Kristin Smith.