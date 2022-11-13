November 13, 2022 - 5:22pm
Pembroke champions get fire department escort on homecoming
posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke hs, pembroke, Sports.
To help the Pembroke Dragon's football team and community celebrate not just the team's sectional title, but their first boys sectional title in any sport in school, history, volunteer firefighters lined up their trucks and escorted the team buses to the school yesterday.
Participating were the volunteer departments of East Pembroke, Pembroke, Indian Falls, and Corfu.
Submitted photos.
