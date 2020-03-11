Local Matters

March 11, 2020 - 5:21pm

Pembroke Dragons win Class C crossover, heading to Far West Regionals on Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, pembroke hs, sports, basketball.

dsc_9590pembrokeregional.jpg

Without Kekari Moss on the court, Serene Calderon stepped up to carry the offensive load for Pembroke on Tuesday in the Class C consolidation game against Keshequa.

Calderon scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds along with three steals to lead the Dragons to a 48-43 victory.

Isabel Breeden and Emily Peters each scored eight points. Casey Wurtz had nine rebounds.

Pembroke will try and snag the Far West Championship -- a prerequisite to moving on to the state tournament -- at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Rush-Henrietta High School.

In Tuesday's other big game, Elba beat Pavilion 50-47 in the Class D consolidation game. We'll have a story and video in a separate post later (hopefully) today.

Photos by Philip Casper.

dsc_9307pembrokeregional.jpg

Paige McKerrow (11) driving for the basket, scoring 6 points for Keshequa in the first quarter

dsc_9365pembrokeregional.jpg

Emily Weaver (12) looking to pass as Emily Peters (32) blocks the way

dsc_9469pembrokeregional.jpg

Casey Wurtz (13) left, Serene Calderon (2) right, eliminate any passing lanes for Faith Wood (32)

dsc_9505pembrokeregional.jpg

dsc_9558pembrokeregional.jpg

Allie Schwerthoffer (11 Pembroke) driving past Paige McKerrow (11 Keshequa) 

dsc_9597pembrokeregional.jpg

Casey Wurtz (13) going for a layup

dsc_9863pembrokeregional.jpg

MacKenna Johnson shooting a free throw late in the game

dsc_9891pembrokeregional.jpg

