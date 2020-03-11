Pembroke Dragons win Class C crossover, heading to Far West Regionals on Saturday

Without Kekari Moss on the court, Serene Calderon stepped up to carry the offensive load for Pembroke on Tuesday in the Class C consolidation game against Keshequa.

Calderon scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds along with three steals to lead the Dragons to a 48-43 victory.

Isabel Breeden and Emily Peters each scored eight points. Casey Wurtz had nine rebounds.

Pembroke will try and snag the Far West Championship -- a prerequisite to moving on to the state tournament -- at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Rush-Henrietta High School.

In Tuesday's other big game, Elba beat Pavilion 50-47 in the Class D consolidation game. We'll have a story and video in a separate post later (hopefully) today.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Paige McKerrow (11) driving for the basket, scoring 6 points for Keshequa in the first quarter

Emily Weaver (12) looking to pass as Emily Peters (32) blocks the way

Casey Wurtz (13) left, Serene Calderon (2) right, eliminate any passing lanes for Faith Wood (32)

Allie Schwerthoffer (11 Pembroke) driving past Paige McKerrow (11 Keshequa)

Casey Wurtz (13) going for a layup

MacKenna Johnson shooting a free throw late in the game