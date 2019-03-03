Pembroke Dragons wins first sectional title upsetting Geneseo 43-38

Defense helped Pembroke get passed #1 seed Marion on Thursday and on Saturday, the Lady Dragons again held their opponent in check to clinch the teams first-ever sectional title.

Pembroke, who came in seeded fourth, beat #3 seed Geneseo 43-38 in Class C2.

There are three Class C brackets this year in Section V and only one Class C team will represent Section V against Section VI in the Far West Regional championship game, so tomorrow Pembroke plays Avon, Class C1 champions, to see who will play Oakfield-Alabama, Class C3 champions, for a chance to represent Class C going forward.

Game time tomorrow is 7 p.m. tomorrow at Cal-Mum.

On Saturday, Casey Wertz scored 10 points, Dekari Moss, 9, Emily Peters, 9, Serene Calderon, 8, and MacKenna Johnson, 7.

For Geneseo, Heidi Phelps scored 11 points and Kaniya Jackson scored 10.

To view more photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene