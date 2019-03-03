Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 3, 2019 - 9:41am

Pembroke Dragons wins first sectional title upsetting Geneseo 43-38

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, pembroke.

a76y4093.jpg

Defense helped Pembroke get passed #1 seed Marion on Thursday and on Saturday, the Lady Dragons again held their opponent in check to clinch the teams first-ever sectional title.

Pembroke, who came in seeded fourth, beat #3 seed Geneseo 43-38 in Class C2.

There are three Class C brackets this year in Section V and only one Class C team will represent Section V against Section VI in the Far West Regional championship game, so tomorrow Pembroke plays Avon, Class C1 champions, to see who will play Oakfield-Alabama, Class C3 champions, for a chance to represent Class C going forward.

Game time tomorrow is 7 p.m. tomorrow at Cal-Mum.

On Saturday, Casey Wertz scored 10 points, Dekari Moss, 9, Emily Peters, 9, Serene Calderon, 8, and MacKenna Johnson, 7.

For Geneseo, Heidi Phelps scored 11 points and Kaniya Jackson scored 10.

To view more photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y3986.jpg

a76y3972.jpg

a76y3933.jpg

a76y4009.jpg

a76y4033.jpg

a76y4068.jpg

a76y4087.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button