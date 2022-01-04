Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 4, 2022 - 4:26pm

Pembroke, Le Roy, Notre Dame, and Batavia ready to vie for Rotary trophy

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, rotary tournament, Batavia Rotary Club.

img_0397rotaryhoops.jpg

The 32nd Annual Batavia Rotary Girls Basketball Classic tips off today at 6 p.m. at GCC.

The first game, Batavia vs. Le Roy.

The second game begins at 7:30 and features Notre Dame vs. Pembroke.

With a storm threatening Thursday, the finals have moved to Wednesday with the championship game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Photo: Mackenzie Harmon, Batavia; Abby Allen, Le Roy; Allie Schwerthoffer, Pembroke; and, Lindsey Wideman, Notre Dame.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button