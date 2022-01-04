Pembroke, Le Roy, Notre Dame, and Batavia ready to vie for Rotary trophy

The 32nd Annual Batavia Rotary Girls Basketball Classic tips off today at 6 p.m. at GCC.

The first game, Batavia vs. Le Roy.

The second game begins at 7:30 and features Notre Dame vs. Pembroke.

With a storm threatening Thursday, the finals have moved to Wednesday with the championship game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Photo: Mackenzie Harmon, Batavia; Abby Allen, Le Roy; Allie Schwerthoffer, Pembroke; and, Lindsey Wideman, Notre Dame.