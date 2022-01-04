January 4, 2022 - 4:26pm
Pembroke, Le Roy, Notre Dame, and Batavia ready to vie for Rotary trophy
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, rotary tournament, Batavia Rotary Club.
The 32nd Annual Batavia Rotary Girls Basketball Classic tips off today at 6 p.m. at GCC.
The first game, Batavia vs. Le Roy.
The second game begins at 7:30 and features Notre Dame vs. Pembroke.
With a storm threatening Thursday, the finals have moved to Wednesday with the championship game beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Photo: Mackenzie Harmon, Batavia; Abby Allen, Le Roy; Allie Schwerthoffer, Pembroke; and, Lindsey Wideman, Notre Dame.
