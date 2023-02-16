February 16, 2023 - 6:09pm
Pembroke overcomes O-A, 71-56
Pembroke improved to 19-1 on Wednesday with a 71-56 win over Oakfield-Alabama.
The Hornets dropped to 17-3.
For Pembroke, Cayden Pfalzer had 28 points, Tyson Totten, 17, and Chase Guzdek, 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For O-A, Colton Yasses, 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Kyle Porter, 14 points, three steals, and Brayden Smith, 11 points, six rebounds
