Pembroke overcomes O-A, 71-56

Pembroke improved to 19-1 on Wednesday with a 71-56 win over Oakfield-Alabama.

The Hornets dropped to 17-3.

For Pembroke, Cayden Pfalzer had 28 points, Tyson Totten, 17, and Chase Guzdek, 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For O-A, Colton Yasses, 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Kyle Porter, 14 points, three steals, and Brayden Smith, 11 points, six rebounds

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.