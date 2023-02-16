Local Matters

February 16, 2023 - 6:09pm

Pembroke overcomes O-A, 71-56

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, Sports, pembroke, oakfield-alabama.

oapemb-41.jpg

Pembroke improved to 19-1 on Wednesday with a 71-56 win over Oakfield-Alabama.

The Hornets dropped to 17-3.

For Pembroke, Cayden Pfalzer had 28 points, Tyson Totten, 17, and Chase Guzdek, 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For O-A, Colton Yasses, 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Kyle Porter, 14 points, three steals, and Brayden Smith, 11 points, six rebounds

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

oapemb-2.jpg

oapemb-11.jpg

oapemb-20.jpg

