Pembroke runs away with second victory in second game of the season

Pembroke moved to 2-0 to start the 2021 football season on Friday evening with a 47-6 win over Lyons/Sodus.

Tyson Totten rushed for 138 yards on 11 carries. He scored a touchdown. Caleb Felski, seven carried, 65 yards and a TD.

QB Cayden Pfalzer was 506 passing for 107 yards and two TDs. He also had six carries for 46 yards and a TD.

Chase Guzdek had three receptions for 68 yards and two TDs.

Alex Lamb and Giovanni Smart each had three sacks. Smart recovered two fumbles. Jacob Dulski had six tackles. Pfalzer contributed a sack and an interception.

In other football this weekend:

Batavia beat Attica 41-8. Jesse Reinhart was 8-12 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards on two carries, scoring a TD. Cam McClinic also scored a rushing touchdown, gaining seven yards on two carries. Aidan Anderson rushed for 76 yards on ten carries. Carter McFollins caught two TD passes and Jamison Richardson and Javin McFollins each had a TD reception. Kaden Marucci had seven tackles, Garret Schmidt had six.

Alexander beat Geneseo/Mount Morris 63-14. Eight of the 17 players on the Alexander roster scored touchdowns. Braydon Woods had 11 carries for 73 yards. Nick Kramer, 48 on seven carries. And Clayton Bezon rushed for 312 yards on six carries. Kramer was 3--5 passing for 86 yards. Benny Merrill had two receptions for 73 yards. Bezon had seven tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovering.

East Rochester beat Le Roy 18-6.

Photos by Elizabeth Gabby.