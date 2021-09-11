Wade, Essig, Cappotelli spark Cal-Mum/B-B to a 36-0 varsity football victory over host Notre Dame

The Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Red Raiders dominated on both sides of the ball this afternoon, blanking host Notre Dame, 36-0, in varsity football action.

Senior quarterback Kyle Wade and senior receiver Scott Essig led the way with Wade passing for three touchdowns – two of them in the first half to Essig, who also scored on an interception as the visitors led 22-0 at intermission.

Both teams are 1-1.

After stopping the Fighting Irish on a fourth down play at the ND 29, Cal-Mum/B-B took a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Wade found Essig from 11 yards out. Senior running back Jacob Cappotelli ran it in for the two-point conversion.

The visitors went up 14-0 late in the quarter when Essig intercepted a pass in the end zone by ND quarterback Jimmy Fanara, who was chased out of the pocket and attempted to throw the ball away.

Cal-Mum/B-B scored again in the second quarter, this time on a 33-yard pass from Wade to Essig on a fourth-and-11 play, capping a 77-yard drive. Cappotelli’s run made it 22-0 at the half.

ND was held to just one first down in the opening half, that coming in the final minute.

In the second half, Wade tossed a 29-yard TD strike to tight end Mark Poles-Harrison in the third quarter – sophomore Anthony Leach tallied the two-point conversion – and junior David Bromsted scampered into the end zone from 17 yards out in the fourth period to round out the scoring. Bromsted also had an interception for the Red Raiders.

Cappotelli ran the ball 20 times for 97 yards and Wade’s three completions in five attempts all went for touchdowns. Cal-Mum/BB outgained Notre Dame, 221-89.

For the Irish, George Woodruff (19 tackles), Drew Edwards (18 tackles) and Vin DiRisio (13 tackles) were defensive stalwarts. Ryan Fitzpatrick came up with an interception on a pass that was deflected by DiRisio.

For the game, Cal-Mum/B-B had 16 first downs to Notre Dame’s three. Bryceton Berry’s 20-yard run in the fourth quarter was ND’s longest play of the day.