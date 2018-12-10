Pembroke students who read a book in October attend Bills game paid for by Lorenzo Alexander

The Buffalo Bills Lorenzo Alexander sponsored a reading contest at Pembroke Intermediate School for the month of October. Any student who completed a book during October would be entered to win one of 15 tickets to a Buffalo Bills football game.

Yesterday, 15 students attended the game, all-expenses paid by Alexander.

"It was a cold day, and despite the upset against the Jets these 15 students and teacher chaperones had the time of their life," said Melessa Cleveland, whose daughter, sixth-grader Angelina, was among the 15 winners. "A Very Special Thanks to Lorenzo Alexander for donating food and tickets for yesterdays game."

Photos by Mr. Brown. Info and photos submitted by Melessa Cleveland.