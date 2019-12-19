Pembroke two-sport standout signs with NCCC Thunderwolves

Photos and story by Faith DesRoches

Mackenna Johnson, a senior at Pembroke Jr/Sr High School has committed to Niagara County Community College.

She plans to play girls basketball and girls softball and she will be coached by Nate Beutel.

The signing by NCCC is a result of Johnson's accomplishments at Pembroke in both basketball and softball.

Johnson has been a starter on her basketball team for the last four years and a team captain for three of those seasons.

During Johnson's career in basketball, she ranks 6th all-time in points (529), 11th in rebounds (338), 2nd in assists (233), and 3rd in steals (203).

She is the only second Lady Dragon to be ranked in the top five in all four categories. The first person to do it was her sister Breanna Johnson.

As a softball player, Johnson has also been a four-year starter and a captain for three seasons. Johnson has been a Genesee Region All-Star.

Johnson said she's eager to begin her basketball and softball career with the Thunderwolves.

Top photo: Pembroke basketball coach Ron Funke, Mackenna Johnson, and Nate Beutel, NCCC coach.

The Johnson family: sisters Sydney Johnson and Aralyse Johnson, mother Shannon Johnson, father Jamie Johnson, McKenna, her sister Breanna Johnson, and grandparents Darlene and Dwayne Johnson,

The varsity girls' basketball team: Nicole von Kramer, Dekari Moss, Emily Peters, Serene Calderone, Casey Wurtz, Allie Schwerthoffer, Isabel Breeden, Megan Conibear, and Brianna Rindell.