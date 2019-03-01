Pembroke upsets #1 seed to advance to sectional championship game

Video Sponsor

The Pembroke Dragons knocked off the #1 seed Marion in a Section V Class C2 semifinal Thursday 46-42 to advance to a shot a sectional title Saturday in Victor against Geneseo.

Serene Calderon scored 15 points for the Dragons. Dekari Moss scored 13 and Casey Wertz scored nine.

Game time for Pembroke on Saturday is 1 p.m.

On Wednesday night, Oakfield-Alabama beat Keshequa to advance to the finals of the Class C3 bracket. O-A, the #2 seed, will play #1 seed South Seneca at 11 a.m. tomorrow in Victor.

For the Hornets on Wednesday, Brianna Smith scored 20 points.

Tonight in Class D2, Elba plays for a sectional title against Whitesville at 6 p.m. at Letchworth, and in Class B1, Batavia plays Midlakes at 8 p.m. at Cal-Mum.