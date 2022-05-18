Local Matters

May 18, 2022 - 4:34pm

Pembroke's United Basketball team experiences the roar of the crowd in home game

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, pembroke hs, sports, United Basketball, basketball, notify.

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022.jpg

Pembroke High School held a special "assembly game" of its United Basketball team against the Pioneer Panthers, of Section VI, on Wednesday afternoon.

Unified Basketball, sanctioned by the NYS High School Athletics Association and Special Olympics, brings together teams of students with disabilities and those without to compete regionally.

"The purpose of an Assembly Game is to help spread the word about Unified sports and encourage more involvement, as well as provide some student-athletes with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to compete before a packed gymnasium of their peers," said Principal Nathan Work.  "This is a pretty big deal in the world of Special Olympics and Unified Sports."

Pembroke won 44-38.

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-2.jpg

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-3.jpg

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-4.jpg

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-5.jpg

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-6.jpg

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-7.jpg

pembrokeunifiedhoops2022-8.jpg

