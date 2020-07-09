July 9, 2020 - 7:38pm
Person in Darien is county's newest COVID-19 case
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 231 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Darien.
- The positive individual is in their 50’s.
- The positive individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- None of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- 5 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 267 positive cases
- 2 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 6 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.