November 21, 2018 - 8:04am

Person pinned in vehicle after accident on Clinton Street Road, Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Stafford.

A one-car accident is reported in the area of 5544 Clinton Street Road, just east of the CSX overpass, in Stafford, with a possible back injury.

The car was in a ditch and the driver was unable to open the doors but a chief who just arrived on scene said the patient has been extricated.

Stafford Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS.

National Grid requested to the scene for a damaged utility pole 

UPDATE 8:39 a.m.: Stafford back in service.

