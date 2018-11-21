Person pinned in vehicle after accident on Clinton Street Road, Stafford

A one-car accident is reported in the area of 5544 Clinton Street Road, just east of the CSX overpass, in Stafford, with a possible back injury.

The car was in a ditch and the driver was unable to open the doors but a chief who just arrived on scene said the patient has been extricated.

Stafford Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS.

National Grid requested to the scene for a damaged utility pole

UPDATE 8:39 a.m.: Stafford back in service.