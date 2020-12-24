Person seriously injured in Thruway crash in Le Roy this afternoon

A passenger was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the area of mile marker 380.5 this afternoon.

The patient was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance responded to the scene.

Le Roy Chief Tom Wood said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Traffic was shut down during the incident.

State Police are handling the investigation.

Photos and information from Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.