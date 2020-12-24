Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 24, 2020 - 10:28pm

Person seriously injured in Thruway crash in Le Roy this afternoon

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news, accident, thruway.

still_2.jpg

A passenger was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the area of mile marker 380.5 this afternoon.

The patient was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance responded to the scene. 

Le Roy Chief Tom Wood said the driver of the vehicle was not injured. 

Traffic was shut down during the incident. 

State Police are handling the investigation.

Photos and information from Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

still_4.jpg

still_3.jpg

still_5.jpg

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button