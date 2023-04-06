Pfalzer and Suro recognized for historic basketball careers at Pembroke

Two members of the Section V Champion Pembroke Dragons were honored on Wednesday night at the team's season-ending banquet.

Cayden Pfalzer, left, was recognized for becoming the team's all-time leading scorer with 1,180 points and the team's all-time leading three-point shooter with 180 baskets from behind the arc. Jon Suro was also recognized for becoming the school's all-time assists leader with 360.

Photo and info submitted by Coach Matthew Shay.