April 6, 2023 - 6:51pm

Pfalzer and Suro recognized for historic basketball careers at Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, pembroke, pembroke hs.

pxl_20230405_235543800.jpg

Two members of the Section V Champion Pembroke Dragons were honored on Wednesday night at the team's season-ending banquet.

Cayden Pfalzer, left, was recognized for becoming the team's all-time leading scorer with 1,180 points and the team's all-time leading three-point shooter with 180 baskets from behind the arc.  Jon Suro was also recognized for becoming the school's all-time assists leader with 360.

Photo and info submitted by Coach Matthew Shay.

