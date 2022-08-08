Local Matters

August 8, 2022 - 9:30am

Photo: Batavia Swing Band serenades County Park supporters

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Swing Band, ACORNS, Genesee County Park & Forest, news.

The Genesee County ACORNS sponsored a concert on Saturday evening at the Genesee County Park & Forest to benefit the group's conservation efforts featuring the Batavia Swing Band.

More than seventy people attended.

The band featured post-World War II swing but sampled the scope and history of Jazz music for the audience.

During these photos, the band was playing Glenn Miller's "Moonlight Serenade."

Photos by Howard Owens.

