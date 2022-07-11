July 11, 2022 - 7:02pm
Photo: Building on Liberty Street demolished today
Liberty Street, City Schools, batavia, news.
A building at 245 Liberty Street was demolished today.
According to county tax records, the 2,590-square-foot commercial structure was built in 1950 and was acquired by Batavia City Schools in 2017.
School officials were not available today to answer questions about the property.
Top photo by Howard Owens.
County tax records photo of the structure.
Most recent Google Streetview photo of the building.
