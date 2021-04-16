Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 16, 2021 - 3:08pm

Photo: Drawing for wine gift basket at YNGodess raises $5,800 for Batavia Players

posted by Howard B. Owens in Yngodess Shop, news, Batavia Players, arts, entertainment.

img_3785chrisdrawingwinner.jpg

Jilian Helwig won a large, wine-filled gift basket in a drawing yesterday in a drawing at The YNGodess Shop as a fundraiser for Batavia Players, which is moving its theater on Harvester Avenue to a Main Street location in City Centre in Downtown Batavia.

YNGodess owner Chris Crocker drew the winning ticket.

The raffle raised $5,800 for Batavia Players.

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button