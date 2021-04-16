April 16, 2021 - 3:08pm
Photo: Drawing for wine gift basket at YNGodess raises $5,800 for Batavia Players
posted by Howard B. Owens in Yngodess Shop, news, Batavia Players, arts, entertainment.
Jilian Helwig won a large, wine-filled gift basket in a drawing yesterday in a drawing at The YNGodess Shop as a fundraiser for Batavia Players, which is moving its theater on Harvester Avenue to a Main Street location in City Centre in Downtown Batavia.
YNGodess owner Chris Crocker drew the winning ticket.
The raffle raised $5,800 for Batavia Players.
