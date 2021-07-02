Photo: Four dads from the Class of 1991 in Elba and four daughters from the Class of 2021

Among the highlights of Elba's graduation, this past weekend were four fathers from the Class of 1991 (that's 30 years ago for those of you counting) who shared in watching their daughters graduate with the rest of the Class of 2021.

Michael Augello, school board president, handed a diploma to his daughter Taylor.

Pictured from left: Madison Harrington and her father Aaron. Miah Werth and her father Steve. Leah Bezon and her dad Steven, and Taylor Augello and her dad Michael.

Photo by Laura Luft.