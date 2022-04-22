Local Matters

April 22, 2022 - 8:12pm

Photo: 'Lily’s Healing Journey' reading at GO Art!

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, news, batavia.

goarttreadingap2022.jpg

Author Barbara Knight held a reading of her new book “Lily’s Healing Journey” at GO Art! this evening.

The book is the story of a little girl who is happy and loves to sing, until something “yucky” happens in her life. She learns over the course of the story she realizes how deep her hurts are and finds a way to bring hope, healing and happiness back into her life.

Knight said she hopes that the book will touch hurting hearts and bring hope and healing. 

