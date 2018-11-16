Local Matters

November 16, 2018 - 1:44pm

Photo: Pair of Batavia Middle School students win bicycles at Family Night

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, batavia, schools, news, education.

Celia Murillo-Rios, left, and Michael Cook, students at Batavia Middle School came out the big winners Thursday night at the school's annual Family Night when their names were drawn in a giveaway of two bicycles.

The girl's bike was donated by the school's Parent-Teacher Association and the boy's bike was donated by the Batavia Police Benevolent Association.

Also pictured, Maureen Notaro, 7th and 8th grade VP, and Brian Sutton, 5th and 6th grade VP.

