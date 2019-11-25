November 25, 2019 - 4:52pm
Photo: Police officers make annual donation to Genesee Cancer Assistance
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia PD, news, batavia.
As "Movember" comes to a close, members of the Batavia Police Department presented a donation of $2,215 to Genesee Cancer Assistance.
During November, officers were allowed to grow facial hair so long as they paid "fines" to Genesee Cancer Assistance.
Female members of the department also made donations and the Police Benevolent Association also made a sizable donation.