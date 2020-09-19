Local Matters

September 19, 2020 - 6:51pm

Photo: Rath, Jacobs, and Hawley pose with Trump trailers in Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ed Rath, steve hawley, Chris Jacobs, news.

Ed Rath, running for State Senate, Rep. Chris Jacobs, also in the ballot for the NY-27 in November, and Assemblyman Steve Hawley, up for re-election stopped in Corfu this afternoon to check out a group of trailers that have been painted to support President Donald Trump's reelection bid.

The trailers are the project of a group of veterans, business leaders, farmers, truckers, and other community members who came together for many hours of work -- often into the night so a projector could be used to stencil the lettering -- to create the trucks.

Tomorrow at noon, the trailers will be positioned on Route 33 in Corfu, on Route 5 in East Pembroke, and on Route 5 in Bushville. 

blue button