Photo: Resident's respond to Drug Take-Back Day, filling four boxes

Today was another successful Drug Take-Back Day said Batavia PD officers this afternoon at the drop-off spot on Alva Place in Batavia.

Four boxes were filled with unwanted prescription drugs so they can be safely destroyed. Det., Jason Ivirson said Le Roy PD officers also dropped off several full boxes for disposal.

Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office on Park Road, and the State Police on West Saile Drive, all operate drug drop-off boxes in their lobbies throughout the year.

Photo by Howard Owens. Officer Connor Borchert, Det. Jason Ivison, and Officer Peter Post.