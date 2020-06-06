Local Matters

June 6, 2020 - 8:48pm

Photo: Restaurant owner paints 'Black Lives Matter' on boarded-up window

posted by Howard B. Owens in Main St. Pizza Company, batavia, downtown, business.

img_2028vicblacklives.jpg

Vic Marchese, owner of Main St. Pizza Company on East Main Street, Batavia, works on a "Black Lives Matter" sign on boards he had placed over a large window on the outside of his restaurant.

Marchese said he doesn't believe anybody locally would harm his business and he doubts agitators from outside our community will come to Batavia for tomorrow's protest, but the window he covered was custom made for his shop and was very expensive.  He thought it best to be prepared if there is trouble following the protest.

Main St. Pizza is one of about a dozen businesses in Batavia that decided to board up their windows and doors for Sunday.

Upcoming

