December 19, 2018 - 1:21pm
Photo: Sheriff visits with Santa during 'Shop with a Cop'
posted by Howard B. Owens in news, William Sheron, batavia, walmart.
We don't know if Sheriff William Sheron has been naughty or nice -- only Santa knows for sure -- but he sure had a lot of fun during Shop with a Cop at Walmart on Dec. 8. We previously shared a shot of Sheron standing on a shopping cart. This morning we obtained this picture of Sheron on Santa's lap in a photo taken by Trooper James O'Callahan.
