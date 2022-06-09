June 9, 2022 - 8:09pm
Photo: Storm clouds over Indian Falls
posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, pembroke, indian falls.
Joanne Meiser submitted the photo of storm clouds rolling in near McAlpine Road in Indian Falls.
There is a strong thunderstorm alert for parts of Genesee County through 8:30 p.m.
Winds could exceed 35 mph and there may be pea-sized hail.
Areas affected could be Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, Le Roy, Pembroke, Pavilion, Byron, Oakfield, Stafford, Alabama, Corfu, Elba, and Alexander.
