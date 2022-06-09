Local Matters

June 9, 2022 - 8:09pm

Photo: Storm clouds over Indian Falls

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, pembroke, indian falls.

img_2056.jpg

Joanne Meiser submitted the photo of storm clouds rolling in near McAlpine Road in Indian Falls.

There is a strong thunderstorm alert for parts of Genesee County through 8:30 p.m.

Winds could exceed 35 mph and there may be pea-sized hail.

Areas affected could be Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, Le Roy, Pembroke, Pavilion, Byron, Oakfield, Stafford, Alabama, Corfu, Elba, and Alexander.

