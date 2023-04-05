Photo: Trusses in place for new South Lyon Street Bridge

Two trusses are now in place over the Townawanda Creek in Batavia, where the South Lyon Street Bridge is being replaced.

The old steel bridge, an Army surplus span, was set in place in 1982 and was closed in August 2021 because it had become unsafe to cross in a vehicle.

County Legislators had already approved a $3 million bridge replacement project at the time it was closed. The cost of the new bridge is 80 percent covered by a federal grant with revenue from sales tax covering the remaining 20 percent.

The bridge replacement project began last September and consists of two 11-foot lanes with 2-foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the truss.

Photo by Steve Ognibene.