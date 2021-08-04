Photo: UMMC and Red Cross team up to address blood shortage

To help draw attention to the critical need for eligible blood donors to come forward and help replenish the supply of blood, UMMC hosted a blood drive on Friday.

UMMC’s Lead Blood Bank Technologist, Jacyln DeGolia was among the donors.

"There's a small percentage of people who are eligible to donate and it's important for our country to keep our blood supply up and for anyone who is eligible to donate to do so on a regular basis," she said. "(It's important) especially for people like myself who are O-negative, which is the universal donor. I know how important that can be in an emergency situation where we may not have a chance to know a patient's blood type when they need a product, so that's why I personally donate.