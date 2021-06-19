June 19, 2021 - 3:51pm
Photo: Volunteers collecting scrap metal to help them care for pets at the shelter
posted by Howard B. Owens in volunteers for animals, animal shelter, batavia, news.
The Volunteers for Animals collected a dumpster full of scrap metal today, an annual fundraiser for the organization.
You have plenty time yet to donate your old metal items. You can either drop it off this evening, placing it as close to the dumpster as possible, or tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Comments