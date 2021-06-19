Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 19, 2021 - 3:51pm

Photo: Volunteers collecting scrap metal to help them care for pets at the shelter

posted by Howard B. Owens in volunteers for animals, animal shelter, batavia, news.

img_452s2scrap.jpg

The Volunteers for Animals collected a dumpster full of scrap metal today, an annual fundraiser for the organization.  

You have plenty time yet to donate your old metal items. You can either drop it off this evening, placing it as close to the dumpster as possible, or tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Comments

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button