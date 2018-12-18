Photos: 10th Grade Career Day at GCC

Terry Thompson and Becky Marsh, of Mercy Flight/Mercy EMS talk about a career as a paramedic to a group of 10th graders from throughout the region as part of the 10th Grade Career Day at GCC, sponsored by Batavia and Mount Morris CTE.

Throughout the morning, students rotated among a couple of dozen classrooms led by speakers from the local community representing various career fields including environmental science, cosmetology, educational administration, media and communications, the military, border protection, and nursing, among other fields.

More than 450 students from GLOW along with Stuben County participated.

Chris Suozzi, vice president of business development, Genesee County Economic Development Center, was the keynote speaker to kick things off in the morning.