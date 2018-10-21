Local Matters

October 21, 2018 - 11:30pm

Photos: 2018 Ghost Walk

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia cemetery association, Batavia Cemetery, batavia, news, history.

ghostwalk2018.jpg

Tracy Ford reprised his role as the Rev. John Henry Yates during the Batavia Cemetary Association's annual Ghost Walk, which gives guest an opportunity to be treated to a lively lesson on Batavia's history.

This year's addition included Gregory Hallock, director of GO Art!, as Eli Fish, the former local brewer who has come to life again, so to speak, in the brewery and restaurant now occupying the former Newberry's building.

Diana Buckman, also pictured below, played Nannie Hunt, whose sons Thomas and Joseph served in the Civil War, with Joseph dying in battle in 1862. She read a letter from Hunt's daughter Martha about Joseph's death.

Once again, the event was a sellout.

ghostwalk2018-2.jpg

ghostwalk2018-4.jpg

ghostwalk2018-5.jpg

