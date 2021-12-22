Photos: 7th-grade spelling bee in Le Roy

Braiden Tower won first place, and Bryar Biracree, second, in the 7th-grade spelling bee today at Le Roy Middle School.

Mr. Knisley was the moderator and Mrs. Cain was the judge.

Braiden correctly spelled Zeppelin in the round for the win and will now advance to the regional competition.

To watch a video of the entire spelling bee, click here.

Photos and information submitted by Tim McArdle.