December 22, 2021 - 11:24pm

Photos: 7th-grade spelling bee in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School, Le Roy, news, schools, education.

269819304_323544709774382_2033724057549326882_n_1.jpg

Braiden Tower won first place, and Bryar Biracree, second, in the 7th-grade spelling bee today at Le Roy Middle School.

Mr. Knisley was the moderator and Mrs. Cain was the judge.

Braiden correctly spelled Zeppelin in the round for the win and will now advance to the regional competition.

To watch a video of the entire spelling bee, click here.

Photos and information submitted by Tim McArdle.

269880042_323545286440991_2644674163032916671_n.jpg

269926308_323545549774298_2918222478054399821_n.jpg

269884213_323545586440961_7971399516400919936_n.jpg

269917999_323545109774342_5259564851246240333_n.jpg

269798448_323544759774377_7049023680163147680_n.jpg

269871912_323544973107689_604373581546039688_n.jpg

 

 

