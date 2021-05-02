Local Matters

May 2, 2021 - 2:12pm

Photos: Alexander falls to Avon in sectional championship 42-7

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, alexander, alexander hs.

dsc_2407.jpg

Alexander's football season didn't end the way the Trojans hoped as the team lost to Avon in Avon on Saturday 42-7 in their sectional championship game.

No stats available.

Photos by Philip Casper. Top photo: Devin Dean (24) charging around the Avon Braves' line.

dsc_2422.jpg

QB Nick Kramer (3)

dsc_2446.jpg

LB Nick Kramer (3) chasing down Avon RB Thomas Welch (7).

dsc_2532.jpg

WR Jay Morrison (1) being tacken down by OLB William Greenwood (1).

dsc_2565.jpg

RB Thomas Welch (7) on the run.

dsc_2581.jpg

RB Jay Morrison (1), DT Lucas Findlay (62), DB Thomas Welch (7)

dsc_2623.jpg

RB Thomas Welch (7) shedding the tackle from LB Devin Dean (24).

dsc_2903.jpg

RB Brayden Woods (5) picking his way through the Braves' defense.

