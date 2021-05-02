Photos: Alexander falls to Avon in sectional championship 42-7

Alexander's football season didn't end the way the Trojans hoped as the team lost to Avon in Avon on Saturday 42-7 in their sectional championship game.

No stats available.

Photos by Philip Casper. Top photo: Devin Dean (24) charging around the Avon Braves' line.

QB Nick Kramer (3)

LB Nick Kramer (3) chasing down Avon RB Thomas Welch (7).

WR Jay Morrison (1) being tacken down by OLB William Greenwood (1).

RB Thomas Welch (7) on the run.

RB Jay Morrison (1), DT Lucas Findlay (62), DB Thomas Welch (7)

RB Thomas Welch (7) shedding the tackle from LB Devin Dean (24).

RB Brayden Woods (5) picking his way through the Braves' defense.