June 24, 2021 - 11:57am
Photos: Batavia Concert Band returns to Centennial Park
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Concert Band, batavia, Centennial Park, news.
The Batavia Concert Band performed its first concert of the 2021 season last evening in Centennial Park.
The public is encouraged to attend the free concerts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 4 in Centennial Park, located at 151 State St. in the city.
These concerts are "made completely possible through local funding."
Upcoming concerts and/or their sponsors:
- June 30th -- In memory of Robert Knipe, Gary Bird, Dave Funston and Ange Pilllo
- July 7th -- Made possible by WBTA our season-long media sponsor and The Pacino Family, Gold Sponsor
- July 14th -- In memory of Neil Hartwick
- July 21st -- Made possible by Batavia Rotary Club, Gold Sponsor and Silver Sponsor, H.E. Turner & Co, Bohm-Calarco-Smith, Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes
- July 28th -- In memory of John Arent by his family as Gold Sponsors, made possible by GCASA and Brighton Securities as Bronze Sponsors
- Aug. 4th -- Made possible by Great Lakes Insurance Services Group (Batavia Office), Gold Sponsor
Photos by Howard Owens.
