August 11, 2021 - 12:36pm
Photos: Batavia Police Community Night Out at St. Anthony's
posted by Howard B. Owens in National Night Out, batavia, news.
City Church, at its St. Anthony's facility on Liberty Street, was the site Tuesday of the Batavia Police Community Night Out event.
The evening, which includes games, demonstrations, displays, vendors, and food for the whole community, is designed primarily to give community members and local law enforcement to intact in a fun, casual atmosphere.
Comments