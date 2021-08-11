Local Matters

August 11, 2021 - 12:36pm

Photos: Batavia Police Community Night Out at St. Anthony's

posted by Howard B. Owens in National Night Out, batavia, news.

img_5052nightout.jpg

City Church, at its St. Anthony's facility on Liberty Street, was the site Tuesday of the Batavia Police Community Night Out event.

The evening, which includes games, demonstrations, displays, vendors, and food for the whole community, is designed primarily to give community members and local law enforcement to intact in a fun, casual atmosphere. 

img_5079nightout.jpg

img_5107nightout.jpg

img_5105nightout.jpg

img_5098nightout.jpg

img_5093nightout.jpg

img_5086nightout.jpg

img_5083nightout.jpg

img_5082nightout.jpg

img_5077nightout.jpg

img_5070nightout.jpg

img_5059nightout.jpg

