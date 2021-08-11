August 11, 2021 - 12:50pm
Photos: Batavia Society of Artists paint Stafford Country Club
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia society of artists, Stafford Country Club, Stafford, news, arts.
Members of the Batavia Society of Artists participated Tuesday evening in a Plein Air painting exhibition at the Stafford Country Club.
The artists spread out over the golf course to paint various landscapes of the club. The event was organized by club member Mari-Ellen Lamont as part of the club's 100th Anniversary Celebration.
The paintings will be sold at auction to benefit Stafford Country Club Scholarship Fund.
