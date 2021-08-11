Local Matters

August 11, 2021 - 12:50pm

Photos: Batavia Society of Artists paint Stafford Country Club

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia society of artists, Stafford Country Club, Stafford, news, arts.

img_5118stafford.jpg

Members of the Batavia Society of Artists participated Tuesday evening in a Plein Air painting exhibition at the Stafford Country Club.  

The artists spread out over the golf course to paint various landscapes of the club.  The event was organized by club member Mari-Ellen Lamont as part of the club's 100th Anniversary Celebration.

The paintings will be sold at auction to benefit Stafford Country Club Scholarship Fund.

img_5116stafford.jpg

img_5119stafford.jpg

img_5123stafford.jpg

img_5128stafford.jpg

img_5129stafford.jpg

img_5110stafford.jpg

