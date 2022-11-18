Photos: Batavians got busy this morning clearing snow

Dan Maxwell, outside Sacred Hear at Summit and Swan Street, was shoveling snow this morning, like a lot of Batavians were doing today after about a foot of snow fell overnight.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Shalana Thomas shovels snow on Jackson Street while Trey Odom plays in the snow and Zuri Odom helps with the shoveling.

John Roche outside his store, Adam Miller Toys and Bicycles on Center Street.

Alex Bedford on South Swan.