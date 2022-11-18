Local Matters

November 18, 2022 - 12:24pm

Photos: Batavians got busy this morning clearing snow

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, weather.

snowamnov182022.jpg

Dan Maxwell, outside Sacred Hear at Summit and Swan Street, was shoveling snow this morning, like a lot of Batavians were doing today after about a foot of snow fell overnight. 

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

snowamnov182022-2.jpg

Shalana Thomas shovels snow on Jackson Street while Trey Odom plays in the snow and Zuri Odom helps with the shoveling.

snowamnov182022-3.jpg

snowamnov182022-4.jpg

John Roche outside his store, Adam Miller Toys and Bicycles on Center Street.

snowamnov182022-5.jpg

snowamnov182022-6.jpg

snowamnov182022-7.jpg

snowamnov182022-8.jpg

Alex Bedford on South Swan.

snowamnov182022-9.jpg

