Photos: Beach Boys celebrated in tribute band concert at Batavia Downs

It was sun, sand and crashing waves in Batavia Downs' Park Place Event Center on Saturday night, where the Beach Party Boys, a tribute band honoring the legacy of the quintessential Southern California surf band, The Beach Boys, put on a rocking show.

The Beach Party Boys ran through all the Beach Boys' biggest hits for a near-capacity crowd.

Photos by Howard Owens