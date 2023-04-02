April 2, 2023 - 8:55pm
Photos: Beach Boys celebrated in tribute band concert at Batavia Downs
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, Beach Party Boys, music, arts, entertainment, news.
It was sun, sand and crashing waves in Batavia Downs' Park Place Event Center on Saturday night, where the Beach Party Boys, a tribute band honoring the legacy of the quintessential Southern California surf band, The Beach Boys, put on a rocking show.
The Beach Party Boys ran through all the Beach Boys' biggest hits for a near-capacity crowd.
Previously: 'Good Vibrations' expected at Batavia Downs on Saturday with Beach Party Boys in concert
Photos by Howard Owens
