October 21, 2018 - 11:00pm
Photos: BHS 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, sports.
Batavia High School inducted its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees during a dinner at Terry Hills on Saturday evening.
Pictured above are Coleen Tooley Oleski, Gerry Carmichael, Michelle Smith Jones, Steve Frieday, Jon Santratello, and Rich Anderson. Below, the 1994-1995 Blue Devils hockey team.
Previously: Batavia Blue Devils Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner is next Saturday
