Photos: BHS 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Batavia High School inducted its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees during a dinner at Terry Hills on Saturday evening.

Pictured above are Coleen Tooley Oleski, Gerry Carmichael, Michelle Smith Jones, Steve Frieday, Jon Santratello, and Rich Anderson. Below, the 1994-1995 Blue Devils hockey team.

