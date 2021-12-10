Local Matters

December 10, 2021 - 10:57am

Photos: BSA hosts opening of Winter Art Show at Richmond

posted by Howard B. Owens in arts, entertainment, batavia society of artists, batavia, news.

bsawintershow2021.jpg

Nicole Greenbaum won "Best in Show," as selected in voting by attendees, at the opening of the Batavia Society of Artists Winter Show at the Richmond Memorial Library.  Her painting, a watercolor, top right, is entitled "Silent Observations." 

bsawintershow2021-2.jpg

Madeleine Rusch is the featured artist in the show.  Rusch has been painting for about 15 years and is mostly self-taught though attended classes with John Hodgins and Dennis Wood. Her main interest is acrylic paint. She has participated in many art shows and recently won Best in Show at the Alden Art Show.

bsawintershow2021-3.jpg

bsawintershow2021-4.jpg

bsawintershow2021-5.jpg

bsawintershow2021-6.jpg

