June 8, 2019 - 10:36pm
Photos: Ceremony honoring veterans who have been been through the Batavia PTSD Clinic
posted by Howard B. Owens in ptsd clinic, batavia, VA, news.
Five former residents of the Batavia PTSD Clinic who died within the past year were honored and remembered Friday in a ceremony that including reading their names (their names will be added to bricks in a path to the memorial flag pole) and laying a wreath in their honor.
The five veterans honored were:
- Daniel R. Criswell, Army
- Thomas R. Kintner, Marine Corps
- Haley M. Messer, Army
- Matthew J. Rizzo, Army
- Matthew M. Shaw, Army
