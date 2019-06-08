Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 8, 2019 - 10:36pm

Photos: Ceremony honoring veterans who have been been through the Batavia PTSD Clinic

posted by Howard B. Owens in ptsd clinic, batavia, VA, news.

bataviaptsdceremony2019.jpg

Five former residents of the Batavia PTSD Clinic who died within the past year were honored and remembered Friday in a ceremony that including reading their names (their names will be added to bricks in a path to the memorial flag pole) and laying a wreath in their honor.

The five veterans honored were:

  • Daniel R. Criswell, Army
  • Thomas R. Kintner, Marine Corps
  • Haley M. Messer, Army
  • Matthew J. Rizzo, Army
  • Matthew M. Shaw, Army

bataviaptsdceremony2019-2.jpg

bataviaptsdceremony2019-3.jpg

bataviaptsdceremony2019-4.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button