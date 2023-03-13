Local Matters

March 13, 2023 - 6:41pm

Photos: Chamber honors the contributions to the community by people, organizations, and businesses

posted by Howard B. Owens in chamber of commerce, news, Chamber Awards.

chamberawards2023.jpg

For the 51st time on Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce presented awards to the people and places that make Genesee County a great place to live, work, and play.

The awards ceremony was held at Batavia Downs.

chamberawards2023-2.jpg

Super volunteer Norm Argulsky was named, for the second time (he received the award in the 1990s), Geneseean of the Year.

See: Chamber of Commerce Award: Geneseean of the Year, Norm Argulsky

chamberawards2023-3.jpg

GO ART! received the Special Service Recognition Award.

See: Chamber of Commerce Award: Special Service Recognition, GO ART!

chamberawards2023-4.jpg

Empire Hemp was honored as the Innovative Enterprise of the Year.

See: Chamber of Commerce Award: Innovation Enterprise of the Year, Empire Hemp

chamberawards2023-5.jpg

The Agricultural Business of the Year is Fenton Produce.

See: Chamber Awards: Agricultural Business of the Year, Fenton's Produce

chamberawards2023-6.jpg

Max Pies furniture was honored as the Business of the Year.

See: Chamber of Commerce Award: Business of the Year, Max Pies Furniture

chamberawards2023-7.jpg

Every dinner table at the event was adorned with a life-size cut out of Phil Pies' face.

Photos by Howard Owens

