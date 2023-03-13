Photos: Chamber honors the contributions to the community by people, organizations, and businesses

For the 51st time on Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce presented awards to the people and places that make Genesee County a great place to live, work, and play.

The awards ceremony was held at Batavia Downs.

Super volunteer Norm Argulsky was named, for the second time (he received the award in the 1990s), Geneseean of the Year.

GO ART! received the Special Service Recognition Award.

Empire Hemp was honored as the Innovative Enterprise of the Year.

The Agricultural Business of the Year is Fenton Produce.

Max Pies furniture was honored as the Business of the Year.

Every dinner table at the event was adorned with a life-size cut out of Phil Pies' face.

Photos by Howard Owens